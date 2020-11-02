It’s the day before the 2020 Election, so Fox & Friends decided to use a lot of their time to rail against Lady Gaga for joining former Vice President Joe Biden in his final campaign push.

As news emerged that Gaga would lend her star power to Biden’s final appeal to voters, the Donald Trump re-election campaign blasted Biden’s “disdain for the forgotten working men and women of Pennsylvania” by painting Gaga as an “anti-fracking activist.” Fox & Friends gave a great deal of time to this news, and they accused Gaga of mocking voters over a video the singer posted on Twitter of herself wearing camouflage and drinking beer in front of a pickup truck.

“Asking Lady Gaga to join to you convert Pennsylvanians to vote for you is kind of interesting because she mocks an average, I guess, rural Pennsylvania blue-collar worker in a video in support of Joe Biden,” Brian Kilmeade said. “She also hates fracking! And that scares the heck out of Pennsylvania that the president’s gonna get this job and ban fracking.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

