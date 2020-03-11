Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning repeatedly called out 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for using “profanity” in a heated interaction with autoworker Jerry Wayne on Tuesday in Michigan.

The three co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Steve Doocy on the show all took turns calling out the swear words from Biden.

Kilmeade talked about Biden’s “unscripted moment using profanity” in the confrontation with the union member.

He later asked Wayne, who was a guest on the morning show, “What’s your response about his use of profanity?”

The Detroit autoworker responded that he’s used to talk like that.

“You’re full of sh*t,” was one of the responses from Biden during the exchange on gun policies that forced the hosts to clutch their pearls.

Watch above, via Fox News.

