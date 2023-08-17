Fox & Friends Spends 10 Minutes Absolutely GUSHING Over Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘He’s SO Brilliant!’

Is Fox News pivoting from tacitly supporting Ron DeSantis to Vivek Ramaswamy?

Early bird viewers of the network’s morning show might be left with that impression as Fox & Friends opened Thursday’s show with a 10-minute segment in which the three co-hosts absolutely GUSHED over Ramaswamy’s candidacy for the Republican nominee. The venture capitalist turned populist political outlier’s campaign appears to be resonating with voters, according to recent polls.

FoxNews.com recently published a new poll they commissioned, with a headline blared “Fox News Poll: Ramaswamy rising, as DeSantis loses ground in GOP primary.” It led with “Former President Donald Trump maintains his large lead in the Republican presidential primary contest, as support doubles for Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis hits a new low, according to a new Fox News national survey.”

The Fox & Friends segment opened with Griff Jenkins reporting on the poll, who not only noted Ramaswamy’s impressive rise in the polls but also shared, “I wasn’t going to mention this, but my 91-year-old sweet mother, Sylvia Jenkins, true story last night said, Griff, do you know that Vivek guy? I’m really impressed by a little anecdote there.”

What followed was a dream come true for the Ramaswamy campaign — nearly 10 minutes of lavish praise for Ramswamy’s ability to connect with Fox News voters.

“He’s SO brilliant,” was said not once but twice during the segment.” His rapping ability (on display at the Iowa State Fair recently) was noted a few times, not mockingly. “If you watch some of his campaign ads, he uses music that really appeals to the Gen-Zers,” said Ainsley Earhardt.

“What’s so interesting, too, is that I think the whole key is if you want to be the Republican nominee and beat Donald Trump, is to do that and not alienate Donald Trump voters,” noted Brian Kilmeade. “He seems to have the perfect message: He’s half Donald Trump’s age. So he can go out and say, ‘Listen, this guy gave… he captured my imagination. That’s the one who inspired me, not Barack Obama and not George Bush or Mitt Romney.’ And number two is ‘I like everything he did. I want him to be my mentor when I’m president.'”

And so it went. When the Ron DeSantis campaign sees this clip, they might be worried that they’ve lost their most prominent supporters: Fox News opinion hosts eager to turn the page from Trump to another, more electable candidate. Because based on recent polling, DeSantis isn’t there yet.

Watch above via Fox News.

