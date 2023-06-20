Fox & Friends Stresses Over Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Exposure After Interview on Classified Docs: ‘He’s Caught in a Box’

The hosts of Fox & Friends shared concern over former President Donald Trump’s legal standing following his latest remarks about his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The Fox News morning show started Tuesday off reacting to Trump’s interview with Bret Baier, where he was repeatedly pressed on his 37-count federal indictment for willfully retaining classified material and obstructing the government’s efforts to get them back. The interview aired after a federal judge approved a motion from the Justice Department to forbid Trump from disclosing sensitive information in the case of classified documents.

Brian Kilmeade brought up the order and referenced Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request to the judge to stay quiet on the case, which he paraphrased, “I just don’t want the president out there talking about what’s in these top secret classified documents that could land the former president in jail. He could have punted on that question.”

“I’m just saying if I’m the president, a magistrate judge just ruled yesterday not to talk about this document case, so I’m not going to say anything,” Kilmeade continued. “It would have been forced to move on and then talk about the policies and the economy.”

Ainsley Earhardt asked her co-host if he was applauding Trump for answering Baier’s questions as he did.

“It is, but it’s somewhat dangerous,” Kilmeade answered. “You just think to yourself every time you talk about a case that’s after an indictment; you could be saying things that could be used against you in the most careful situation, period. Normally, people might have a lawyer to their immediate left and say, ‘Mr. President, just don’t answer that question.'”

Will Cain added that in his esteem, Trump didn’t violate the judge’s orders during the interview. At the same time, he worried that Trump’s interview could be used against him in court, yet the former president’s political situation demands he talks about the charges despite the legal danger.

What it is about — and Jonathan Turley pointed this out last night — in that moment when Bret asked him about the audio tape, he, as you point out, whatever he says in an interview can be used in court. So he then lays out his defense. His defense is as you just said, it’s not a classified document I’m referring to. Now that has to be his defense in court. He has made that defense. It is admissible in court. Now that is the defense. And to me, the takeaway from that is this. This is why we set such a high bar for pressing charges on someone who is running for president, a former sitting president because he is in a difficult position where legally, it’s not wise for him to talk about things in an interview. But politically, it’s harmful for him not to be able to talk. You see what I’m saying? He is running for president. He has to be able to address these issues, which are important to the American people. But he’s caught in a box because at the same time, well then that puts me in a bad position in court.

