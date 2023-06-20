Bill Barr Savages ‘Incorrigible’ Trump For Victim Complex and Bringing ‘Calamity on Himself and the Country’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr savaged his old boss Donald Trump yet again on Monday, this time in an op-ed for The Free Press.

Since leaving his old post — and especially since Trump’s indictment by the Department of Justice earlier this month — Barr has not been shy about leveling critiques of the former president.

He’s opined that Trump’s “toast” if “even half” of the 37-count indictment is true. He’s mocked defenses of Trump as “ridiculous.” He’s even compared him to a “defiant 9-year-old.” And now, he’s laid out his thoughts on the classified documents case — and Trump’s claim to victimhood in it — in more detail.

Barr begins by acknowledging Trump’s victim complex as somewhat deserved. “Trump has been the victim of witch hunts by obsessive enemies willing to do anything to bring him down. On those occasions—most prominently Russiagate, and more recently the civil and criminal actions against him in New York—I have never shied away from defending him,” he wrote.

But, Barr notes, “It is also true, as I know well, that Trump is a deeply flawed, incorrigible man who frequently brings calamity on himself and the country through his dishonesty and self-destructive recklessness.” He argues that the indictment of Trump in this instance is a case of the latter, rather than the former phenomenon playing out:

For the sake of the country, our party, and a basic respect for the truth, it is time that Republicans come to grips with the hard truths about President Trump’s conduct and its implications. Chief among them: Trump’s indictment is not the result of unfair government persecution. This is a situation entirely of his own making. The effort to present Trump as a victim in the Mar-a-Lago document affair is cynical political propaganda.

Barr goes on to walk through the facts of the case, observing that the National Archives and DOJ gave “Trump every opportunity to resolve the matter discreetly for more than a year,” and that Trump’s “brazen criminal conduct… cannot be justified in any way.”

“It would be wise to consider that the DOJ has held back a lot of information, and it will be coming out in the weeks ahead,” he continues before concluding that “what we already know about Trump’s behavior is indefensible.”

