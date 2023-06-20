Fox Guest Claims Trump-Appointed Prosecutor In Charge of Hunter Biden Case Was Chosen by Democratic Senators

A guest on Fox Business insisted that the Trump-appointed Republican U.S. Attorney who had “full authority” over the investigation into Hunter Biden was “picked” by Democratic senators.

Biden agreed to plead guilty to two minor federal tax charges on Tuesday. He also admitted “to the facts of a gun charge under terms that would likely keep him out of jail.” Prosecutors alleged he lied on a gun-purchasing form.

The case was overseen by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, who was sworn into office in 2018 after serving in an acting capacity after then-President Donald Trump nominated him. Subsequently, Attorney General Merrick Garland retained Weiss in the position after Hunter Biden’s father, Joe Biden became president.

Republicans have portrayed the plea agreement as having been made with political calculations in mind. They have pointed to the federal indictment of Trump and claim there is a “two-tiered” justice system that discriminates against Republicans.

On Tuesday’s episode of Kudlow, guest Mike Davis of the Article III Project pooh-poohed the fact that Trump nominated Weiss to serve in the position.

“I think there’s plenty more that the Biden Justice Department is covering up with this sweetheart deal,” he said. “They say that this David Weiss was a Trump appointee. I was the chief counsel for nominations when he went through the Senate process. Democrat home-state senators pick their U.S. Attorney in Delaware. They picked this guy, they enthusiastically supported this guy and it’s very clear why they did this.”

Davis appeared to be alluding to the Senate’s blue slip tradition, whereby home-state senators can allow or block certain presidential appointments. Blue slips are not a matter of law, but mere Senate custom. They are sometimes utilized to block a president’s nominees to the federal bench or U.S. Attorneys offices. While Delaware’s senators supported Weiss, at the end of the day, it was Trump and Trump alone who nominated the Republican to the post. Moreover, Weiss was confirmed via voice vote, which may indicate his appointment was hardly objectionable to the Republican-controlled Senate at the time.

“David Weiss has been covering up for Joe Biden for years,” he continued. “This stinks and I think House Republicans need to start opening up investigations on this.”

