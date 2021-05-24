Fox Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy will join Fox & Friends Weekend as a co-host beginning June 12, Fox News Channel announced Monday. Campos-Duffy is replacing Jedediah Bila, who mutually parted ways with the cable news network in a statement released last Friday.

According to FNC, Campos-Duffy will be the only Hispanic woman to co-host a morning news program as she joins co-hosts Pete Hegseth and Will Cain.

“The FOX & Friends Weekend team is amazing and I look forward to hosting alongside my friends, Pete and Will every Saturday and Sunday,” she said. “I am confident we’ll continue to deliver the number one-rated cable news morning show in America.”

Campos-Duffy, a mother of nine, joined FNC as a contributor in 2016 and has previously been a regular guest host on Fox & Friends. In addition to her new role, she will continue to host Fox Nation’s Moms, a program aimed to “spotlight both the joys and challenges of motherhood,” as well as begin to co-host a Fox News podcast with her husband Sean Duffy, also a network contributor.

What an honor & blessing to be the new co-host of FOX & Friends Weekend—America’s #1 rated cable morning show! I’m beyond excited to work with my friends Pete Hegseth & ⁦Will Caín⁩ to inform,entertain & represent our amazing, patriotic & loyal viewers! https://t.co/Nt72ywyrNm — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 24, 2021

FNC additionally announced that Lawrence Jones is taking on a new role as an enterprise reporter for Fox & Friends. Jones will continue to fill in as co-host of both the weekday and weekend editions of the show.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott lauded the pair as “relatable co-hosts” and reporters the audience can trust.

“The success of FOX & Friends can be attributed to the program covering stories Americans care about with relatable co-hosts and reporters they can trust,” Scott said. “Over the years, our audience has connected with Rachel and Lawrence through their frequent guest appearances and as fill-in hosts on the curvy couch. We are delighted to name them permanent fixtures on our signature morning franchise.”

