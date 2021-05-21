Fox News has parted ways with Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila, People reported on Friday.

“We have mutually and amicably parted ways with Jedediah Bila and wish her all the best,” Fox said in a statement to People. “The new co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend will be named soon.”

“I would like to thank the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last two years,” Bila said on Twitter. “To the viewers who supported me throughout my journey there – I’m deeply grateful for you and hopeful you’ll join me on my next adventure. I’m really excited for what’s to come.”

Bila has been co-hosting the weekend morning show with Pete Hegseth since 2019. Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno will be filling in for Bila on Saturday.

Bila first came to Fox as a contributor in 2013, but left in 2016 to join The View, where she sometimes dished about her time at the network. After an abrupt departure from the ABC daytime talk show in 2017, Bila returned to Fox News as a contributor in 2018, and was named co-host of Fox and Friends Weekend in 2019.

