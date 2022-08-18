Fox News Co-Host Blasts Texas School District for Banning Bible, Anne Frank Adaptation: ‘Absolutely Horrifying’

Fox News co-host Emily Compagno blasted a Texas school district for banning the Bible and a graphic adaptation of The Dairy of Anne Frank.

The Keller Independent School District’s executive director of Keller ISD’s curriculum and instruction, Jennifer Price, wrote in an email to principals, obtained by The Texas Tribune, “Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms. Please collect these books and store them in a location. (book room, office, etc.).”

The books include Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation, the Bible and Gender Queer: A Memoir.

During Thursday’s Outnumbered, Compagno criticized the Bibe and adaptation of Anne Frank’s dairy being pulled from the shelves.

What’s so difficult to digest here is that the whim of a few has such an impact on the many. And this was one of the reviewers, actually, her point was about that Anne Frank graphic novel, which is like an illustrated version where said, ‘We approve this.’ And we thought to ourselves, yes we saved this. This is literature that this school should be exposed to the students here. And yet because someone else said, ‘No, we’re going to review it again,’ all of a sudden it’s back under review? We already addressed this. The fact that because one person, or three people, put the Bible on this is absolutely horrifying. This is when the school administrators need to step up and say, ‘Absolutely not. You know what? We don’t need a committee right now to discuss this for 40 minutes. It’s going back on the shelf.

“Every day without the Bible is a day lost,” she added. “And that Bible should be back on the shelves.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

