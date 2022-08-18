Fox News Makes Clear Trump Org. CFO Will NOT Testify Against Donald Trump, Only His Company After Guilty Plea

Fox News’s David Lee Miller offered the network’s first report Thursday afternoon on Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, pleading guilty to all 15 of the charges against him related to tax evasion.

Miller was asked on America Reports, “So, David, could Weisselberg be required now to testify against the former president?”

Miller responded, to start off the segment, “In a word, ‘No.’ That is not going to happen.”

“Weisselberg is not going to be compelled to testify against former President Trump. This indictment only named Weisselberg and two corporate entities. It did not name President Trump,” Miller explained.

“Those two entities, the Trump Organization and its affiliated Trump Payroll Corporation are slated to go on trial in the fall. The plea deal struck today only requires Weisselberg to testify against the corporations, not against Mr. Trump. It also does not demand that he cooperate with prosecutors in any other legal proceedings,” Miller noted.

Miller then broke down exactly what Weisselberg had pleaded guilty to.

“During the plea deal hearing, Weisselberg admitted to receiving off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization, including over $1,000,000 in rent for an apartment, 200,000 for leasing, two Mercedes, and 360,000 in private school tuition for his grandchildren. The agreement will call for five months in jail and five years probation,” Miller explained.

“But under New York laws and with time served. It’s likely he’ll spend about 100 days behind bars. If, however, he violates the terms of this plea deal and does not testify truthfully, the judge says that he could be sentenced to as much as 15 years in a state prison,” he concluded.

While Weisselberg’s testimony could end up being particularly damaging to the Trump Organization going forward, Trump himself will likely avoid any incrimination from his longtime finance executive.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

