Fox News cut away from a top Trump aide’s speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, instead airing a brand new Joe Biden ad suggesting President Donald Trump is a “tyrant” and questioning his energy.

In a remarkable split-screen that occurred during Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. show Thursday night, the Fox News host threw to a commercial break as Dan Scavino, the president’s social media director, took the stage.

Biden’s latest ad, a lengthy and energetic case for the Democratic presidential candidate, with some searing shots at Trump, then aired alongside a muted shot of Scavino.

The spot was likely a very expensive one: clocking in at two minutes, it aired during Fox’s coverage of the RNC that drew a whopping 9.18 million viewers.

“Some people are always in a hurry,” a narrator says at the start of the two-minute spot. “They run when they could walk. Race up steps when others take it slow. When Joe Biden is president, America is just going to have to keep up.”

The ad, in a clear attempt to combat criticism that the 77-year-old former vice president is slowing down, included photos of Biden running. One moment showed his jog up a ramp at West Point, followed by Trump’s cautious descent down the very same ramp earlier this year.

“We won’t have to wait to deal with Covid-19, we’ve already got a plan,” the ad says.

“America’s an idea. An idea stronger than any army, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant,” Joe Biden says in the ad, as a photo flashes of Trump walking alongside police in riot gear.

The ad continues:

No matter your race, your ethnicity. No matter your gender identity, your sexual orientation. No matter your faith. It unites America. Whether your ancestors were native to these shores or they were brought here forcibly and enslaved. Whether they’re immigrants of generations back or those coming today looking to build a better life for their families. In times as challenging as these, I believe there’s only one way forward: As a united America. United in our dream of a better future. For us and for our children. This is our moment. This is our mission. And we’ll do it together.

That the ad aired on Tucker Carlson Tonight is notable. The Fox News show, which has suffered repeated ad boycotts and now relies mostly on MyPillow commercials and ads from other small companies, faced another controversy this week when its host seemed to justify the actions of a 17-year-old charged with the murder of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

