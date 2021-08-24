Fox News Doc Accuses Biden Admin of ‘Playing Politics’ By Using Pfizer Approval to Distract from Afghanistan

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary accused President Joe Biden’s administration of using the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine to distract from Afghanistan.

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade introduced the guest on Tuesday morning after scoffing at the fact that Biden made headlines this week for reasons other than the Taliban’s ongoing takeover.

The headlines in question? Those highlighting the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Makary argued that Monday’s headlines, as well as most recent headlines regarding information on Covid-19 and the vaccine, have been a tactic used to divert attention from Afghanistan.

“Medical advice is sacred. It should not be used to distract from headlines,” Makary reasoned, adding, “If you look at what happened, within hours of the viral video of the Afghan airport, the White House leaked to the The New York Times and The Washington Post that they were going to announce the next day boosters for all Americans despite no evidence to support that it reduces severe illness, and without any CDC or FDA guidance on it.”

Several research studies, including one by Israel’s Maccabi healthcare provider and another published by their Health Ministry, have concluded that a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 86 percent effective in people aged over 60.

Makary also found it suspicious that the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine “three days after the viral video” despite “sitting on it for nine months.”

Despite his claim, a New York Times report from August 3rd — 12 days before the Taliban entered Kabul — claimed that “the F.D.A.’s unofficial deadline [was] Labor Day or sooner,” which matches Monday’s news.

The FDA also did not sit on the Pfizer vaccine for nine months before approving it, as the company filed its application on May 7, less than four months ago.

The surgeon was so skeptical about the news, that he penned an op-ed for Fox News titled “Team Biden, stop using COVID to distract from Afghanistan.”

In the article, Makary exclaimed that, “The use of medical recommendations as a smoke bomb from other political problems is an unprecedented violation of the public trust in the medical profession,” adding, “Please stop playing politics with COVID.”

“Do you believe the timing is curious?” Kilmeade pressed after reading the above excerpt from Makary’s op-ed.

“Well, both the boosters for all Americans and the FDA announcement were both leaked, and normally we don’t have any FDA approvals that are leaked that deliberately with that much preface before they come out,” he replied. “So look, it’s a common practice in politics to drop news headlines to distract, but it should not be done with medical guidance and that violates the great public trust in the profession.”

Kilmeade went on to similarly fault the Biden administration for “playing into” the politics surrounding Covid-19, including vaccine hesitancy, by combating unfavorable headlines with good news regarding the pandemic.

Watch above, via Fox News.

