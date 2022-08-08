Fox News Guest Argues It’s Time to ‘Dismantle the FBI Into a Thousand Bits’ After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Russ Vought, the former director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Donald Trump, said the raid on the home of his former boss is a call to dismantle the FBI using a “Church-style commission.”

Vought argued the search of Trump’s home Monday was the final straw for a Republican House majority to methodically “dismantle” the FBI if the party takes the chamber in November.

On The Ingraham Angle, host Laura Ingraham ripped MSNBC and other Fox News cable competitors for portraying American democracy as “fragile.”

“Raiding one of the homes of the former president, and likely future opponent of this it administration, or this president, that’s going to make things all hunky-dory?” Ingraham asked Vought.

He responded:

Yeah, it’s sad Laura, the democracy is not in jeopardy, their oligarchy is in jeopardy and the reality is they are tearing the band-aid off in a very distinct and clear way and showing, not just the American people that has known is quite some time as they’ve been called domestic terrorists were showing up at a school board meeting to protest what’s going on in schools, but they are now telling clear and convincing evidence to a Republican political class that has been unwilling to fight back against this with the leverage that they have.

Vought added, “This is a wake-up call for those in Congress to be able to use the tools at their disposal to defund the FBI, to ask the right questions, and to prepare for a Church-style commission next year if given a Republican majority to dismantle the FBI into a thousand bits,” Vought concluded.

Vought was referring to the Church Committee, which investigated the country’s intelligence agencies in the 1970s for abuses of power.

Watch above, via Fox News.

