Fox News Host and Guest Agree: Vaccine Mandates Are Like ‘Apartheid’

Fox News guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy and guest Dana Loesch both said on Tuesday night that Covid-19 vaccine mandates are akin to “apartheid,” or in Loesch’s case, “quasi-apartheid.”

Campos-Duffy kicked off the segment on Primetime by accusing liberals of “trying to crack down on the unvaccinated.” She cited a doctor in Florida who said she will not see unvaccinated people in person, but rather via Zoom.

“So, I mean we’re starting to see this sort of apartheid-type vaccination system where you know, if you’re vaccinated you get certain privileges,” said Campos-Duffy. “If you’re unvaccinated because, you know, you don’t want to take the vaccine or you have natural immunities because you already had covid, you’re going to be denied certain privileges, including seeing your doctor.”

Apartheid of course, was the system of segregation implemented in South Africa that maintained minority White control over the country for most of the latter of half of the 20th century.

Loesch agreed with the “apartheid” characterization, saying “coercion and bullying is not science.”

The guest added, “Really, ultimately, having this apartheid, this quasi-apartheid system where, instead of answering questions that still absolutely do linger because I have issues within my family–I have people in my family who cannot get vaccinated because they have a health issue. They are cancer survivors and they can’t go get the vaccine. I have other individuals that fit into a certain demographic in my family that are looking at organ tissue inflammation.”

As for Fox News, per Fox Corporation policy, employees who are not vaccinated must practice masking and social distancing while at work. Moreover, all Fox Corp. employees must enter their vaccination status into a company database.

