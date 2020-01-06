Fox News’ Pete Hegseth opened up his stint on The Five tonight by defending President Donald Trump threatening to target sites important to Iranian culture.

“52 sites, one which could be cultural. By the way, I don’t care about Iranian cultural sites and I’ll tell you why. If you understand the Islamic Republic of Iran of Islamists, if they could come–if they had the power, they would destroy every single one of our cultural sites and build a mosque on top of it. If you don’t understand the nature of our enemy, you are foolish about who you are pointing out and whether or not you are happy that Soleimani is dead,” Hegseth told his fellow hosts Monday evening after Juan Williams pointed out Trump had threatened sites important to “Iranian culture.”

He was referring to Trump’s threat to strike 52 sites important to Iran, including cultural sites, in reference to the 52 hostages held by Iran during the hostage crisis.

“This guy exported terrorism for 40 years and the fact Democrats in this country can’t take a pause to say ‘this is a good thing,’ not ‘let’s figure out how to prevent and the Iranian bomb,’ they go straight to politics and it’s shameful,” Hegseth continued.

Hegseth has been one of Trump’s most reliable boosters on Fox in terms of military policy, and has used his position to lobby Trump to intervene in cases of multiple service members accused of war crimes.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]