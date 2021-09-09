Fox News host Emily Compagno thinks there’s no way President Joe Biden made the decision to purge a collection of Trump holdovers from advisory boards. It must be the work of an unnamed “puppeteer” controlling his decisions, she argued.

Outnumbered Thursday covered an official in the Biden administration requesting that a gaggle of former Trump administration officials resign from their posts on military service academy advisory boards. A few of those officials — including Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer and Jack Keane — responded by slamming the demand.

As the hosts of Outnumbered condemned Biden for the purge, Compagno speculated that he actually had nothing to do with the move.

“I have to say my opinion is that this wasn’t Biden at all,” Compagno said. “It was his puppeteer, but because of his 50 year long swamp roots that have grown so deep, he approves it.”

Harris Faulkner interjected multiple times to ask her co-host for the identity of the alleged puppeteer.

“Who knows?” Compagno answered. “But I just feel like, I don’t see this level of cunning coming from him, but I see the approval coming from him.”

This marks the latest in a continued series of instances in which Fox News personalities have portrayed Biden as senile or otherwise not in control of the government.

