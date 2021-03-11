President Joe Biden’s first prime time address to the nation — delivered on Thursday after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package into law and announced he would be directing states to open up coronavirus vaccines to all adults by May 1 — received plaudits from some.

But not from Ben Domenech, Fox News contributor, Federalist publisher, and Meghan McCain husband.

“This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks they’re charge of America but actually isn’t running anything,” Domenech said in a scathing review given on Fox Business Thursday night.

Domenech doubted that Biden is truly the president given he has not yet held a solo press conference, criticized the new president’s defense of the stimulus bill, and doubted that the current efforts to combat the coronavirus would lead to the reopening of American schools.

Domenech is not the first on Fox News to claim Biden is senile. Fox News political analyst Brit Hume has repeatedly deemed the 46th president to be senile. Tucker Carlson has gone back and forth. We should note that Biden has not been diagnosed with any mental acuity deficiencies and none of these pundits have any actual medical expertise.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

