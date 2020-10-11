Fox News’ Brit Hume said on Fox News Sunday that Joe Biden is showing “obvious” signs of senility and that one thing that may help President Donald Trump is if more people see it themselves.

During a panel discussion about the state of the race with just weeks until election day, Chris Wallace brought up the “tremendous sense of humility” they have given the president’s surprise win in 2016. He asked, “What is your sense of where we stand three weeks out?”

Hume — who has said before that he thinks there’s no doubt Biden’s senile — said that could potentially help Trump:

“I think he’s in a place where the only thing that might save him would be a performance or several performances by Joe Biden in which his senility — which I think is been obvious to careful watchers for some time — becomes utterly obvious and people begin to say, ‘Wait a minute, we really can’t have this guy in the White House. I think that’s his best hope, but that means more debates, and let Biden talk, because the longer he talks, the greater the chance of it showing through are.”

Before going to break, Wallace said, “That’s a very controversial view, but that’s your view, you’re entitled to it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

