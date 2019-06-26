Fox News Host Says Eric Trump Being Spit On is Part of ‘The Sacrifice of the Trump Family’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade says that First Son Number Two Eric Trump is sacrificing for his country by being spat upon by a customer at a Chicago restaurant.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Kilmeade and the gang hosted Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren, and briefly discussed the alleged lung-buttering of President Donald Trump‘s middle son.

Co-host Steve Doocy provided the background on the salivary smackdown, noting that “Last night, Eric Trump was in Chicago, and apparently a woman at a place called The Aviary spit on him. And he told the Breitbart it was a purely disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems.”

“And she was a waitress,” Kilmeade added. “And she actually worked there.”

“So you know what that’s like, you know what I’d like to feel under attack, you live in Los Angeles,” Kilmeade said to Lahren.

“Didn’t you have water thrown on you?” co-host Jedediah Bila asked. Lahren was the victim of a hydro-aggressive brunch disruption last year.

“Yeah I had water thrown at me,” Lahren said, then described the clear nexus between moisture-related assaults and LGBTQ Pride events.

“I think this has become par for the course, and it’s because a lot of Democrats, a lot of the folks on the left, the ‘loving and tolerant’ left, believe that they have a moral obligation to attack disparage and harass people who don’t think like they do,” Lahren said. “So I walk around the city of New York, I walk around LA, and I see pride, I see tolerance, and I see love, but that same affection love and tolerance is not given to conservatives. It’s funny how one-sided their loving tolerance is.”

“It’s part of the sacrifice of the Trump family,” Kilmeade mused, poignantly. “Half the country lauds them and love them, and the other half is angry, and it’s not easy being the child of a president of the United States.”

Not all heroes wear capes. Some need only a napkin.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

