Fox News Hosts Defend ‘Really Thoughtful’ Aaron Rodgers After Bonkers Interview: We Need ‘Jerks’ Like Him to ‘Stand Up’

The co-hosts of Fox News’ The Five defended Packers QB Aaron Rodgers over his bonkers Friday interview on why he won’t get vaccinated.

Rodgers decried the “woke mob” and “cancel culture” and said he’s been getting medical advice from Joe Rogan and that he’s been taking ivermectin and cited Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to defend his position and pushed an unproven claim that the vaccines could cause sterility.

Pete Heghseth reacted by saying Rodgers was “really thoughtful.”

“He breaks down the research that he did, what he knew about the vaccines, allergies that he had, reasons why he didn’t want to take it,” he continued.

The only piece of criticism Hegeseth said for Rodgers is that until now, “he’s been happy to go along with woke groupthink in the NFL.”

Dagen McDowell similarly commended Rodgers for pushing back against those “fomenting fear.”

Lawrence Jones, meanwhile, said that both Rodgers and Kyrie Irving are “jerks,” but right now “you need the jerks to end this battle right here.”

“This is an awakening period. They’re understanding now what government will do,” Jones said. “If we are going to win this fight, we need the jerks to stand up to give us some ammo.”

Jesse Watters agreed “we do need the jerks.”

Jessica Tarlov, however, brought up Rodgers’ previous comments when asked if he was vaccinating, saying he clearly lied and is now “endangering other people’s lives.”

She clashed with the others about Rodgers’ stance and said he’s been irresponsible.

