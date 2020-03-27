Fox & Friends backed President Donald Trump in his fight with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after the president dismissed calls for more ventilators to be sent to the state worst hit by the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“Andrew Cuomo saying 4,000 ventilators, what am I going to do with 4,000, I need 30,000. Take the 4,000 Governor Cuomo. It’s a start,” Geraldo Rivera said on Fox & Friends Friday morning.

“My city has been hurt and people are really afraid,” Rivera continued. “But let’s get on the same page… This is not time for partisanship, not the time for politics. Rally around the commander in chief, he’s the wartime president, let’s win this war.”

Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt agreed, accusing governors of “playing the blame game.”

“I think it’s not time to do the blame game, take what you can get, and then we’ll worry about the rest in the coming days,” she added.

Despite Rivera and Earhardt’s conclusions, Cuomo said this week that New York needed 30,000 ventilators to ensure the state can keep people alive as the coronavirus spreads, hitting hospitals like Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens to devastating and fatal results. On Thursday, the United States became the country with the most recorded coronavirus cases in the world, with 85,707 people sick.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be,” Trump said in a phone interview with Sean Hannity Thursday night. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”

In a tweet Friday morning, Fox News contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier appeared to rebut Trump’s comments on respirators, writing: “we need as many as we can possibly get.”

[H/T Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis]

