The cohosts of Fox News’ Outnumbered on Monday discussed Will Smith’s controversial slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars the night before and launched into a long condemnation of what they see as the hypocrisy surrounding the American left and violence.

“But let’s talk about policing for just a second. Where was security? The only policing I saw was the joke police. I guess their leader is Will Smith,” started off anchor Harris Faulkner.

“I think a large point here as well is the hypocrisy coming out of the progressive political left. I think we have talked often about what is sometimes illustrative or illuminating is not a tweet but the deleted of a tweet,” added co-host Emily Compagno.

“And keep in mind that Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) tweeted out praise of Will Smith’s violent act, essentially celebrating a violent act, and then deleted it. Also, New York state Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D) tweeted something out in support and then deleted it,” continued Compagno before Faulkner jumped in and read the deleted tweets from the two Democratic representatives.

Compagno went on to note Bowman’s “staff went out and said we were under the impression this was scripted and a lot of people thought it was an act: ‘I’m sorry we jumped to the gun.’”

“That was their fallback explanation but I don’t think that is believable,” she concluded.

“It goes to underscore the point that why it is that are politically left elected officials are able to with impunity, advocate for violence. Why are they able to celebrate violence and not get called out for it? It remains a pattern,” Compagno argued.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), ‘Get up in their faces,’” added Faulkner alluding to a controversial 2018 statement from the California congresswoman.

“I mentioned law enforcement in all of this, they did their jobs. They had a conversation with Chris Rock, who I call the victim now, he didn’t want them to make an arrest in this whole thing. But the point that if you are I rushed the stage I hope somebody would come out. If not for the fact to just hold back my dress, make sure I do not step on it,” said Faulkner.

“But, I mean seriously, these people are treated like kings and queens with each other, it is the bubble that we do not understand. If somebody ran up to you and they were a stranger, a fan, they would’ve stopped him I would hope, because it’s Will Smith I guess they don’t?” concluded Faulkner.

“If it was a fan it would be different treatment than it would be for a celebrity,” argued co-host Kayleigh McEnany.

“Also I think a very different scenario when you think — I could not get out of my head the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2018 where Sarah Sanders was so maliciously attacked. You had Samantha Wolf or Bee or whatever the heck her name is, Michelle Wolf, going after Sarah Sanders for her appearance. Minutes long, in excruciating detail and I watched Sarah Sanders, my predecessor, sit there with such grace and poise and kindness and sit there and just take it. If you are a Republican woman you got to take it. If you are a celebrity and you engage in this behavior you will have people come to your defense,” concluded McEnany.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com