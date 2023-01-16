‘Fox News Is About As Fair and Balanced as You Can Get’: Ron Johnson Defends Network and Trashes NBC’s Chuck Todd

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) went on Fox News and hit back at Chuck Todd after clashing with the Meet the Press host a day earlier.

On Sunday, Johnson and Todd went back and forth over whether Hunter Biden committed a crime while trading off his family’s name.

“Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed?” Todd asked. “Because I’ve yet to see anybody explain. It is not a crime to make money off of your last name.”

“Chuck, you ought to read the Marco Polo report, where they detail all kinds of potential crimes,” Johnson replied — referring to a 634-page report on the controversy surrounding the president’s son, which was published by a right-wing group called Marco Polo.

“Let me stop you there,” Todd interrupted. “’Potential’ is innuendo. That’s why you do investigation!”

Johnson joined Monday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News guest-hosted by Pete Hegseth, who questioned Todd’s impartiality.

“Someone like Chuck Todd, do you think he ever makes an earnest effort to understand any other side other than his home team?” Hegseth asked the senator. “He calls himself a journalist. He clearly believes at some level that he’s somewhere in the middle. Are they delusional or have they just lived in the cocoon – if I may say – for too long?”

“Unfortunately you have the vast majority of people in the mainstream media, they’re not journalists anymore,” Johnson replied. “They’re advocates for the Democrat party. And so, they see things from a completely biased and slanted view, the viewpoint of the left. And so, like so many other leftists, they don’t believe that there’s any other viewpoint that’s valid.”

Johnson went on to praise Fox News as the most “fair and balanced” outlet.

“He’s not fair and balanced,” he added. “Fox News is about as fair and balanced as you can get. You present both sides. The mainstream doesn’t do that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

