Co-host of The Five Jesse Watters riffed on the program Monday that the United States media is almost “rooting” for the speculated coronavirus drug treatment, “Hydroxychloroquine,” not be effective on patients with the COVID-19.

Watters began, “There is a lot of stuff floating around about the Hydroxychloroquine, and the media seems to almost be rooting for it not to work. In my opinion, if I was about to die and I had a decision to make, I would say, doctor, try anything,”

“And I think that’s what the president is saying. It is a last resort and something that the doctor decides to administer, not the president,” Watters stated.

Co-host Dana Perino replied, “And this whole debate has really confused me,” before Watters stated, “me too.”

According to the CDC, “there are no US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.”

