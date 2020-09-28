Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano said Monday the upcoming Senate hearings with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will likely not get as “nasty” as the Brett Kavanaugh hearings did.

Napolitano joined Fox Business’ Stuart Varney, who asked, “Are the Democrats going to get nasty — really nasty — just like they did with Brett Kavanaugh?”

“I don’t think the Democrats have decided how they’re going to conduct themselves during this hearing,” Napolitano said, “because the nastiness simply won’t work with Judge Barrett,” he said.

#SCOTUS hearings for Amy #ConeyBarrett are set for October 12th. Will they be anything like the dramatic hearings for Justice #Kavanaugh? We asked @Judgenap! #VarneyCo pic.twitter.com/mEiRwMH8m1 — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) September 28, 2020

“Unless there’s some Kavanaugh-like late disclosure of something,” Napolitano continued, “which is extremely unlikely — she was just vetted by the FBI and the Senate Judiciary Committee three years ago — there would be no rational basis for them to get nasty.”

He said the Democrats would likely treat Barrett with “deference and respect” and suggested their “best argument” would be to highlight her previous writings on the Affordable Care Act and say she “shouldn’t sit on the case.”

Napolitano added that the two senators to watch would be Kamala Harris — given how she’s the Democratic VP nominee and how she was “the most aggressive antagonist” towards Kavanaugh and Republicans last time around — and Dianne Feinstein, given her exchange with Barrett at a hearing three years ago over her Catholic faith.

“She had a great answer that deflated the question,” Napolitano said. “I’d be shocked if the Democrats are foolish enough to go there again.”

