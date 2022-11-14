Fox News Political Analyst Brit Hume Says Trump Is Losing His Grip on the Republican Party: ‘His Star Has Faded’

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume said former President Donald Trump is gradually losing his hammerlock on the Republican Party

Appearing on Monday’s Special Report on Fox News, Hume said Trump’s “antics” have cost him support.

Anchor Bret Baier noted that Trump has rallied back and prevailed from low points in his political career.

“It seems different now,” he added. “It seems like it’s a different environment and different people are being vocal about their concerns about him as the top of the party.”

Trump has drawn the ire of many Republicans in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, where the GOP drastically underperformed expectations. Several high-profile Trump-backed candidates lost and the party failed to retake the Senate. It stands to gain a razor-thin majority, well short of the dozens of seats Republicans hoped to gain.

Last week, Trump even lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is seen as a potential challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination.

“Well, I have thought for some time, Bret – and there’s polling on this that reflects this – that while he maintains real influence within the Republican Party, no two ways about that, but it has begun to fade,” Hume replied. “It started fading, really, I think, after his antics post-election in 2020, that a great many people with him perhaps up until then began to move away from him.”

Hume theorized Trump continued to hurt himself politically by fixating on the 2020 election, which the former president falsely claims was stolen from him.

“He never has really done anything to change that,” Hume continued. “He’s continued to insist that the election was stolen from him, that he should be the real president, and so on and so forth. And if you look at these election results, candidates to follow that line – who agreed with him about that – did not fair particularly well.”

Hume predicted Trump’s grip on the party will continue to ease and said the party may face a dire situation in 2024.

“I think that in terms of opinion and in terms of influence, his star has faded,” he added. “Now, that doesn’t mean he’s not a big factor and that getting past him for the Republicans looking ahead to 2024 could be ugly. It could be bloody. It could be painful. It could cause enough Republicans who were for Trump to, you know, to move away, be disaffected in 2024. So, that’s the hardest job they have, is to try to work around Trump.”

