Fox News Replays Queen’s Skit With Paddington Bear: ‘It’s Bringing a Tear to My Eye’

As tributes poured in after the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, news networks dedicated their coverage to honoring her remarkable life.

Fox News was no different and after much solemn and sober commentary remembering the Queen’s 70-year reign the network offered a glimpse into the Queen’s softer, more comedic side by remembering her skit with Paddington Bear.

The segment kicked off with anchor Sandra Smith discussing the Queen’s love of family.

“Much will be made about who made it there to say their goodbyes. Of course, we kept track of her children, her grandchildren, who flew to be by her side,” Smith said during America Reports.

“We saw that happening earlier today. Obviously, William and Harry making their way there. We quickly learned while we thought that Meghan had been also, along with Harry, that she was not. But her family was so important to her. And no one will really ever know. I’m sure many stories will be told about how she tried to mend that relationship towards the end with Harry and Meghan distancing themselves from their family,” she added.

Shannon Felton Spence, a royal family expert, then jumped in arguing, “I don’t think that there is much to be made of Meghan originally announcing that she was going to Balmoral and then saying that she wasn’t. I actually just think that Kate Middleton did not go, and so they understood that it was the proper thing to do to just send the boys.”

“But listen, it’s been a rough couple of years for the Queen with the Duke of Edinburgh passing last year, the pandemic, Harry and Meghan leaving. It’s been a very high-stress time for the whole world. But even inside the palace walls, just in her own family, it’s been quite difficult,” Spence concluded.

“You know, Shannon, we saw during the silver or the platinum jubilee, rather, back in June, a Queen who at some times was able to attend the various ceremonies, such as being on the balcony there with her family. But then she had to cancel some events,” said anchor John Roberts.

“But then there was a moment that really showed the fact that the Queen, for all of her perception as a very, very serious person, had an irreverent side as well. Let me just play this piece of video, when the Queen suddenly showed up on television with Paddington Bear,” Roberts added, before playing the clip.

The clip ended with the cartoon bear saying, “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you for everything.”

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

“That was such an endearing moment, Shannon, and such a surprise as well, you know, and that it hit the airwaves. So many people thought that the queen would never do anything like that. It was just such a wonderful moment as she celebrated her jubilee,” Roberts remarked.

“It’s bringing a tear to my eye, too, to watch it,” Spence replied, adding:

It was sweet at the time. And now just as so heartwarming, you know, she had a, she had a silly side Steve was talking about when she jumped out of the helicopter for the London 2012 Olympics with 007, which was so exciting. And then you might remember a funny social media video that Prince Harry and the Queen did with the Obamas when they were promoting the Invictus Games. So she had she had a sense of humor about herself. She knew how people saw her. And every once in a while, she would sort of break and give us a sense to her, her true personality. And, of course, you know, she she loved her family. She loved her country. And as Paddington says, everyone in the country loves her back.

“And she loved marmalade sandwiches as well. Shannon, thank you,” jumped in Roberts.

“It was always such a joke about what she kept in her purse. So now we know,” Spence concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com