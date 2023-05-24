Fox News Show Outnumbered Finally Issues Brief Correction to ‘Migrants Booting Veterans’ Story

Fox News’ Outnumbered co-host Emily Compagno made a short and nebulous correction on-air Wednesday to a story that was debunked by a Mid-Hudson News reporter a week ago.

The story, which was first reported by The New York Post, said falsely that a group of homeless veterans were evicted from Upstate, New York, hotels to make room for migrants bused up from the U.S.-Mexico border. Title 42 had just expired, making it easier for migrants to request asylum in the United States, leading to festering outrage among those calling on President Joe Biden to completely “close the border.”

When the story first ran on Outnumbered May 15, the co-hosts jumped on it as proof that Joe Biden didn’t care about veterans.

“And a reminder that every time the president ends a prepared speech, he always ends it with, ‘God bless our troops,’” Compagno said at the time. “I guess that ends essentially when they come back after service.”

“Well he doesn’t mean it, look at Afghanistan,” interjected Harris Faulkner.

“Right? And look at this policy,” Compagno said.

On Wednesday, Compagno read the correction statement without any graphics or much context.

We want to update you on reports last week claiming that Upstate hotels in Orange and Rockland counties, including the Crossroads Hotel, evicted a group of homeless veterans. We’ve since learned that veterans advocates misled local officials and it now turns out that those eviction claims were false. We wanted to update you and make sure the record was set straight. More as we get it.

Outnumbered‘s correction referred to “Upstate hotels in Orange and Rockland counties,” assuming that the national viewing audience knew that Upstate referred to New York. Further, the correction made no mention of the migrants who supposedly replaced the homeless veterans. Also, without giving much context to the correction, viewers were left to figure out what story Outnumbered was referring to.

There’s no word on why the Outnumbered correction came so much later than those issued by Laura Ingraham and correspondent Nate Foy.

“All right, before we go, a little update on a story we brought you this week about homeless vets being displaced from hotels so that illegals could move in,” Ingraham said May 19 on The Ingraham Angle.

“Turns out the group behind the claim made it up. We have no clue as to why anyone would do such a thing, but we’ll bring you any updates should they come.”

Correspondent Nate Foy also issued an update on May 19 during the 2 p.m. time slot, saying that Fox was “now looking into new reports that a veterans advocate misled lawmakers and media outlets about the story and that some homeless men may have been hired to pose as veterans.”

Watch the Outnumbered clip above.

