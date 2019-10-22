Fox News dominated Monday’s ratings war, with Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight claiming the #1 and #2 spots in total views and the key advertising demo, while even The Five topped MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show — the network’s chief competition in cable news ratings — in both categories.

The Five brought in 2,813,000 total viewers and 447,000 in the 25-54 demo, while Rachel Maddow logged 2,733,000 and 427,000 viewers in the respective groups, according to Nielsen Media Research’s data for October 21. Sean Hannity, whose show charted at #1 with 3,256,000 viewers overall and 539,000 in the target demo, and Tucker Carlson, who brought in 3,151,000 and 522,000 viewers in the respective categories, remained atop the ratings game.

Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program also beat MSNBC’s Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell in the 10:00 p.m. hour, as the former show received 2,637,000 total viewers and 400,000 in the demo and the latter earned 2,171,000 overall and 329,000 demo viewers.

MSNBC’s late primetime, pre-primetime, and early morning shows fared better on Monday, as The 11th Hour with Brian Williams took the top cable news spot for 11:oo p.m., where the show has sat for two days straight; Deadline: White House was once again the top 4:00 p.m. show, making its hour reign a three-day streak; and the 6:00 a.m. timeslot for Morning Joe beat Fox & Friends in the key demo, logging 182,000 viewers, compared to Fox News’ 130,000.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]