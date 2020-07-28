The hosts of Fox News’ The Five tore into Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday over the Bill Barr hearing that got remarkably heated at times.

Greg Gutfeld went on a tear blasting Democrats for not letting Barr fully answer some of the questions, saying, “You could accuse somebody of murder, you could accuse them of treason and then you deny them the opportunity to defend themselves.”

“Meanwhile this is the party of compassion? I saw nothing but farbists,” he said. “No wonder they think the mob in Portland and Seattle is not a bad thing. The mob is just their street team.”

Gutfeld said he was amazed Barr was able to put up with it for that long, adding, “I have never seen anything more disgusting on TV. I thought the Kavanaugh hearing was an injustice. This is pretty damn close.”

Dana Perino also called out Democrats for a tense exchange when Barr asked for a brief recess and was initially denied. “He was so calm during all of that.”

“What happened today was really a disgrace, Dana,” Katie Pavlich said. Bringing up the lawmakers blasting Barr for the federal agents in cities like Portland, she said, “The Democrats made a clear choice today. They not only didn’t condemn the violence but the defended it. There was no condemnation of anything that was going on.”

Jesse Watters, meanwhile, said, “This was not a hearing. This was a cancellation. They just wanted to cancel Bill Barr. They were not interested in hearing or listening to anything he had to say because they know he’s armed with facts. He’s calm, cool and collected, and they’re just angry. They’re furious. They look unserious, they look unprofessional. They’re just screaming a him. It’s just kind of bad energy tied up from him turning the tables with the Russia hoax and him defending Donald Trump.”

Juan Williams defended the Democrats’ questioning to Barr and said, “I don’t think there is much arguing, Dana, that the Justice Department under Bill Barr is extremely, extremely politicized.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

