Fox News’ Trey Yingst Fires Back at CNN President Jeff Zucker for Saying Fox Isn’t a ‘Journalistic Organization’

By Connor MannionOct 24th, 2019, 4:17 pm

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst fired back at CNN President Jeff Zucker for saying the network isn’t a “journalistic organization” in a lengthy thread.

“If you don’t think Fox News is a ‘journalistic organization,’ I’d encourage you to take a look at the work my colleagues have done over the past year,” Yingst said, kicking off a thread sharing reports and interviews from Fox News personalities like Chris Wallace and Bret Baier.

“The bottom line is that I’m proud to report alongside these journalists each day. They put in long hours to practice the craft at the highest level. Their work speaks for itself,” Yingst said.

“Are there a handful of really good journalists in that organization? Sure. Is there one or two really good anchors in that organization? Sure. But that doesn’t make it a news organization, and it doesn’t make it a journalistic enterprise,” Zucker told CNN host Brian Stelter at CNN’s day-long CITIZEN forum Thursday, speaking on the topic of Fox News.

