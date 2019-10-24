Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst fired back at CNN President Jeff Zucker for saying the network isn’t a “journalistic organization” in a lengthy thread.

“If you don’t think Fox News is a ‘journalistic organization,’ I’d encourage you to take a look at the work my colleagues have done over the past year,” Yingst said, kicking off a thread sharing reports and interviews from Fox News personalities like Chris Wallace and Bret Baier.

“The bottom line is that I’m proud to report alongside these journalists each day. They put in long hours to practice the craft at the highest level. Their work speaks for itself,” Yingst said.

If you don’t think Fox News is a “journalistic organization,” I’d encourage you to take a look at the work my colleagues have done over the past year. Holding those in power accountable, risking their lives to get the story and reporting the facts. Here are just a few examples… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Fox News’ Chris Wallace Presses Vladimir Putin in Tense Interview…”https://t.co/t25anJPKZt — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“FOX NEWS HOST CONFRONTS GUILIANI, ASKS IF IT WAS ‘APPROPRIATE’ TO LOOK FOR ‘DIRT’ ON BIDEN IN UKRAINE” (@johnrobertsFox)https://t.co/BplZw1b2vo — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Jailed ISIS fighters open up about war with the West” (@BenjaminHallFNC)https://t.co/qVNmwtI6HY — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

Exclusive interview with Turkish President Erdogan conducted by @BretBaier https://t.co/q1kK5KSwES — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

‘Bodies everywhere’: Harrowing account of Bahamas after Dorian (Steve Harrigan)https://t.co/k5pnvW7bGO — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Thirteen injured in Hong Kong protests: Report” (Greg Palkot)https://t.co/aaBTI71Dgf — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Erdogan senior adviser denies Turkey fired at American troops in northern Syria” (@LelandVittert)https://t.co/TwhGM4zfkO — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Biden’s Claim He Hasn’t Spoken to Son About Ukraine Apparently Conflicts With New Yorker Story” (@pdoocy)https://t.co/WLFHMPxBJZ — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

Exclusive interview with Mark Zuckerberg conducted by @DanaPerino https://t.co/pATDVJinmH — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

Exclusive interview with President Trump conducted by Catherine Herridgehttps://t.co/96zsSEqHqf — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

One of countless times @BillHemmer and @SandraSmithFox came prepared with the facts for an important interview.https://t.co/1mS4WfrNhj — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Watch Fox Anchor Neil Cavuto Dismantle Mulvaney’s Disaster Press Conference” https://t.co/WwyrBC0qgv — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Meet the Fox reporter who is bedeviling Trump on Syria” Daily breaking stories from the Pentagon by @JenGriffinFNC and @LucasFoxNews.https://t.co/Jqape8PHwk — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Fox Anchor Grills White House Spox on Impeachment, Trump’s Ukraine Call: ‘Why Would He Do That?!’” (@marthamaccallum)https://t.co/3XNES8bR44 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Hacked EU cables reveal leaders’ private thoughts on Trump.” (@tracegallagher)https://t.co/8EFtxLr80k — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

The bottom line is that I’m proud to report alongside these journalists each day. They put in long hours to practice the craft at the highest level. Their work speaks for itself. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 24, 2019

“Are there a handful of really good journalists in that organization? Sure. Is there one or two really good anchors in that organization? Sure. But that doesn’t make it a news organization, and it doesn’t make it a journalistic enterprise,” Zucker told CNN host Brian Stelter at CNN’s day-long CITIZEN forum Thursday, speaking on the topic of Fox News.

