Fox News legal analyst and former New Jersey Superior Court Judge Andrew Napolitano said American voters “need a choice between voting in person and voting by mail,” on Tuesday, “so if they don’t get the ballot they show up at the polls.”

Following a discussion on mail-in voting, Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher said, “Not to say there are not problems with these mail-in ballots, because in Nevada, you know, the GOP is suing in that state because the ballots were mailed to 1.3 million registered voters, 223,000 never delievered, 93,000 of those people never got to vote. So there are some issues.”

Asked by Gallagher to wrap up the discussion, Napolitano declared, “People need a choice between voting in person and voting by mail, so if they don’t get the ballot they show up at the polls.”

“In 2016, 40 million people voted by mail,” he concluded. “There were no complaints.”

