Fox News chief anchor Bill Hemmer called out former White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp during an interview after Schlapp called NBC News White House correspondent and Thursday’s presidential debate moderator Kristen Welker “a bit of an activist.”

After being asked by Hemmer whether Trump will go after the moderator during the debate, Schlapp said, “We’ll see what happens. What we know about the moderator is she’s a bit of an activist and we want a fair debate. We want the tough questions to come up both sides.”

Hemmer interrupted, “Sorry, she’s a reporter. She’s a reporter. She’s not an activist.”

“Well, if you would consider she worked for NBC and she worked for MSNBC, which I would say is not necessarily fair and balanced like other stations that we know,” replied Schlapp, prompting Hemmer to point out, “She covers the White House.”

Schlapp responded, “Yes, she does, but she’s been highly critical of the president. But regardless, this president is ready. He is prepared to answer the tough questions and he’s gonna ask the tough questions on Joe Biden and his dealings with Hunter Biden.”

Welker has faced criticism from Republicans as the next debate moderator, including from Trump, who commented, “She’s always been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters, but I’ll still play the game.”

Welker has also received support from others in the media, however, including those at CNN, ABC News, the Washington Post, and colleagues at NBC.

Wishing my friend @kwelkernbc the absolute best tonight. She’ll do a phenomenal job at that moderator desk. Fair, tough, prepared. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 22, 2020

I have no doubt that @kwelkernbc will do an excellent job tonight. She is the ultimate professional. Smart, steady , focused and btw-kind. And please remember she is not the one muting the microphones. — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) October 22, 2020

Wishing @kwelkernbc the best tonight. Not an easy job. But she is deeply respected among fellow reporters for her hard work, professionalism, and commitment to the craft of journalism. — Robert Costa (@costareports) October 22, 2020

.@kwelkernbc is a tremendous journalist and even better human. As @mitchellreports said: “She has no agenda, she does her homework, and I think if I anyone can pull this off, it’s Kristen.” Amen to that. Beyond proud to work with the Welks. https://t.co/UNVdBGDHj1 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 22, 2020

