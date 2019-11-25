Fox News host Brian Kilmeade criticized President Donald Trump for praising Chinese President Xi Jinping on his program last week.

On Monday, Fox & Friends ran a segment on the Chinese military’s mobilization in response to pro-Democracy protests in Hong Kong. In a segment first flagged by Bobby Lewis, the hosts eventually turned to the interview Trump gave Fox & Friends on Friday, during which, he wouldn’t say if he would support new legislation designed to enact sanctions on China over the Hong Kong protests.

“The president can’t veto that legislation that came out of the Senate that backs those students,” Kilmeade said, “because if he doesn’t sign it, that will be a go sign for China troops to go in.”

“Well,” Steve Doocy followed up, “the president said on our program on Friday he is a fan of the president of China and he is a friend of his and it’s a tough call.”

“Not really,” Kilmeade shot back. “He’s actually imprisoned a million Muslims.”

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which recently passed Congress with bipartisan support, will impose penalties on China for any human rights abuses committed in Hong Kong. This may prove to be a complication to trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, so when Trump gave his interview to Fox on Friday, he wouldn’t commit to signing the bill, and instead, he talked about his relationship with Xi while saying, “If it weren’t for me, Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes.”

“We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I’m also standing with President Xi. He’s a friend of mine. He’s an incredible guy…But I’d like to see them work it out. Okay? We have to see and work it out. But I stand with Hong Kong. I stand with freedom. I stand with all of the things that we want to do, but we also are in the process of making the largest trade deal in history. And if we could do that, that would be great.”

To Kilmeade’s other point, he was referring to the Chinese government’s oppressive policies toward Muslims and ethnic minorities living in the Xinjiang region. Numerous reports have documented the imprisonment, sociopolitical brainwashing, and other brutal actions the Communist Party has taken against at least a million Uighur Muslims in the area.

Strangely, Kilmeade declined to mention that Trump campaigned for the White House on a promise to ban Muslims from entering the U.S.

Watch above, via Fox News.

