Fox’s Cavuto Defends ‘Good Man’ Fauci After Clash With Rand Paul: ‘Vilified to the Point You’d Think He Was Lex Luthor’

Fox News host Neil Cavuto came to the defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, asking why he’s become so “vilified.”

Fauci went off on Senator Rand Paul during a Tuesday Senate hearing, after the Kentucky Republican accused him of lying to Congress about the U.S. funding gain of function research in China. Fauci said, “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly, and I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about!”

Cavuto spoke with Dr. Bob Lahita hours later and said the hearing “turned into a circus.”

“But this pile-on on Dr. Fauci,” the Fox host said, “what he knew, when he knew it, whether he had sinister plans… I thought he was thinking in real time, didn’t have a handle on stuff, was following it as you were at the time. Do you think this pile-on is fair?”

Lahita said he doesn’t, calling Fauci a “very professional” and “very ethical” person.

Cavuto went on to say this:

He has been vilified to the point that you’d think he was Lex Luthor. I don’t know how productive that is. What might have been missed and the source of all of this, I get that. But to make him the target of attacks, I think that a lot of this has to go back to his departure from the former president, Donald Trump at the time. But whatever is behind it, I don’t see it being constructive.

Lahita agreed and told Cavuto, “He’s an excellent individual, an excellent doctor. I have known him as a physician for, gee, I guess it’s been about 40 years or more. And so I think it’s unfortunate that we have to attack an individual who has such an important role in our society.”

“At his core, he’s a good man, a good doctor,” Cavuto added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com