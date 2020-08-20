Fox News anchor Chris Wallace called Joe Biden’s big DNC speech “enormously effective” in the network’s first reaction to the address, calling it a blow to the Trump campaign narrative about their opponent.

“Remember, Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive of the left,” Wallace said. “And yes, Biden was reading from the teleprompter and a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole — a big hole in the characterization.”

The Fox News Sunday anchor reviewed how Biden talked about character and decency in his speech before concluding, “It seems to me that after tonight, Donald Trump is going to have to run against a candidate, not a caricature.”

“The Democrats have had a good convention. Now it’s the Republicans’ turn,” Wallace said.

