White House special counselor Kellyanne Conway went on a media tour on Sunday morning, during which, Fox News’ Chris Wallace put her through a tough round of questions about the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry.

During the broad-range conversation, Wallace noted that Trump and his fellow Republicans have complained about the closed-door interviews being held with the inquiry’s witnesses, but the GOP used to hold a more favorable view of those kinds of hearings during the Benghazi investigation.

“Why is it okay for Republicans, when they are in charge, to conduct hearings, depositions, interviews behind closed doors but its unacceptable for Democrats?” Wallace asked.

Conway pivoted from the question in order to attack Hillary Clinton, eventually complaining that Trump has had “no due process” and “there is no analogy” between impeachment and any other type of congressional hearing. From there, Wallace turned to the various Trump foreign policy officials who testified that the president engaged in “repeated instances” to withhold military aid and pressure Ukraine into conducting the investigations he wanted.

“Isn’t that the definition of a quid pro quo?” Wallace asked.

Conway faced further grilling on the subject while she defended the president’s conduct and referred to the testimony of his foreign policy officials as “their interpretation.” Wallace noted that the attempt to pressure Ukraine “wasn’t just a phone call,” confronting Conway with the “long campaign” by Trump and his team to squeeze Ukraine for an investigation.

“Let’s just say that President Trump did condition giving the military aid, withheld it, and said it will be given out only if you investigate Joe Biden,” Wallace said. “Is that an impeachable offense?”

Conway called it a “hypothetical” that “I don’t think” would count as a high crime or misdemeanor. Wallace challenged her next by looking at the Ukraine scandal timeline, particularly the fact that aid to Ukraine was released just two days after it the whistleblower made his revelations.

“Kellyanne, the president didn’t release the aid until the story was out,” Wallace said.

Conway accused him of insinuating a “causation.” Wallace said that it’s an “interesting coincidence.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

