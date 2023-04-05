Fox’s Doocy Calls Out White House Dodging on Trump Indictment With Claim They Don’t Comment on Ongoing Cases: ‘Except When They Do’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy called out the White House’s for claiming they don’t comment on ongoing cases in order to avoid answering questions about the indictment and arraignment of Donald Trump, saying that they do so all the time.

Democrats are attempting to avoid too much talk about the Trump indictment in order to foster the appearance the decision to indict wasn’t a political one, but on Tuesday a New York Times reporter tussled with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over the excuse she provided for being tight-lipped.

On Fox Business’s Varney & Company, the host asked Fox’s White House correspondent about that same claim, and Doocy responded with a trio of clips from this week.

“Peter, hasn’t the white House repeatedly spoken about the 500 legal cases surrounding January the sixth?” asked Varney.

“They have, and we will get to that in just a sec. But it is fair to say President Biden has not commented, but he has reacted,” said Doocy, showing a clip of Biden grinning broadly as reporters peppered him questions about the arraignment.

“So he gave us a smile there. That’s it, though,” said Doocy. “The White House says they don’t comment on pending trials. Except when they do. Like about cases tied to January 6th.”

He then played a clip from the battle between KJP and New York Times reporter Michael Shear over whether the White House actually has a policy of not commenting on ongoing cases.

Shear noted that Biden and the White House have offered voluminous commentary on January 6 while over 500 cases related to the attack were pending. “What is the difference between that and this?” he asked.

The exchange turned hostile, and after showing the clip on Fox Business, Doocy said “the administration would prefer to talk about their agenda and how they think their plans are helping. And it’s unclear that’s going to change.”

He then showed a third clip, his own question from Tuesday’s briefing when he said, “All that anybody in the country is talking about at this exact moment while we are in here is Trump. And they look here to find out what the White House thinks about it.”

In that clip, Jean Pierre replied, “well, I think the American people should feel reassured that when there is an ongoing case like this one, that we’re just not commenting.”

“We don’t think we’re going to have a chance to ask President Biden about this today,” Doocy said to Verney after the clip played. “No public events on the schedule.”

“Okay. I hear you. Peter Doocy. And I think they hear you,” said Varney. “Peter, thanks very much indeed. See you again real soon.”

Doocy chuckled at the comment about them hearing him and Varney added, “They do hear you.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox Business Network.

