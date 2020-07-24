By now you’ve probably seen the clip of President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel, in which the president went into great detail about his cognitive test and repeated “person woman man camera TV” as an example of the kind of memory question the test included.

The interview went viral and that five-word phrase has been all over the place in the last two days, and, of course, late night had a field day.

Siegel spoke with Tucker Carlson Friday and said he’s been asked a lot since then why he didn’t interrupt the president as he was talking about the test. He said he wouldn’t interrupt any president because he wanted to be respectful.

As for the test itself, Siegel thought what the president talked about was important and lamented the mockery and “political division” that followed:

“I thought this is a teaching moment, this is going to lead to a discussion of cognition, of thinking, of people over the age of 70 years old. Can they run for president? Can they pilot a plane? Can they be a chef? Can they still be a surgeon? Can they be teachers if the schools come back? An open discussion, right? Instead, no we got back to the usual political quagmire. We have late night comedians mocking it. Now we have shirts. And again, the president comes under attack. I was so disappointed with that and I felt that political division ruled instead of the question: how do you assess cognition and function in the elderly? Really important.”

“So I have a prescription for America this weekend. For once, let’s not attack each other for the week based on their positions and trying to destroy each other,” he added, calling for “respect and kindness.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

