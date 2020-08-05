Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel said Wednesday night that Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are certainly fair game on the election season, and he recalled his recent interview with President Donald Trump as he described POTUS as someone who’s “very cognitively advanced.”

Hannity went on a tear questioning Biden’s mental fitness, telling Siegel, “I’m not a doctor, but I have observations. This is not just your occasional gaffe. I’ve watched Joe Biden over the years. He’s had moments, but this is now with regularity, almost every time he’s out… He seems exhausted and tired and he’s not really doing any campaigning.”

Siegel started by saying, “I can’t give a cognitive assessment of Vice President Biden because I’ve never met him.”

He went on to bring up his recent interview with Trump that touched on the cognitive test the president took. Siegel said, “I spent an hour with the president. That’s not a cognitive exam, but at least that was in person. That wasn’t via a video screen, and I got an impression of somebody that’s very cognitively advanced, in terms of the president.”

Siegel went back to Biden and said Trump is right to raise this as an issue, given the statistics about cognitive issues among people over 70.

At one point Siegel again emphasized he doesn’t want to diagnose anyone remotely, but said of Biden, “I’m concerned about a lot of the things I’m seeing, and I feel more towards the president’s point that it’s fair game. It’s something that’s fair game. If these tests aren’t done then the voters have to decide, right? But I think it’s right to have an assessment.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

