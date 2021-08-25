Fox’s Faulkner Blasts Biden Admin Downplaying Afghanistan Chaos: They’re ‘Talking to Us as Though We’re Stupid’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner blasted the Biden administration for glossing over the chaos and difficulties people have encountered in fleeing Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover.

As Outnumbered held court over Afghanistan on Wednesday, former George W. Bush press secretary and #OneLuckyGuy Ari Fleischer criticized President Joe Biden’s conduct throughout the international crisis. Fleischer called out Biden for falsely claiming that Americans are not having difficulties flying out of Afghanistan, plus he also ripped the president’s questionable claim that all Americans and U.S. allies will be evacuated from Kabul before the August 31st withdrawal deadline.

“Can we rely on Joe Biden when he doesn’t know what’s going on?” Fleischer said. “This is why it is so perilous, because it appears that the president of the United States is not in connection with events on the ground, is just speaking and wearing rosy-colored glasses at a time when we need realism.”

From there, Faulkner turned her attention toward every major spokesman and government branch pushing Biden’s optimistic claim that every American trying to escape Afghanistan will be pulled out. She also wondered how Americans in Afghanistan must feel hearing the Biden administration minimizing the challenges they face.

“You can’t even get them to the airport!” Faulkner exclaimed. “It’s so disingenuous! It’s like its talking to us as though we’re stupid. At least were in a safe space, right? We are in a studio somewhere. They’re hearing these same disingenuous words, and it must feel like hate to them a world away.”

