Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld joined colleague Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz Sunday and slammed the “hair on fire” media coverage of the Trump presidency.

Kurtz brought up President Donald Trump’s recent comments about how Joe Biden is against God and asked Gutfeld, “Are the media on Biden’s side on this one?”

Gutfeld mocked the media “hand-wringing” over this and said, “The media can mock Catholicism, any kind of Christianity, but if somebody they don’t like does it, all of a sudden it sacrilegious.”

“Joe Biden had criticized Trump… on religion and him being maybe phony and not being able to hold the Bible, so it’s just fair game,” he added.

Regarding media criticism of the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, Gutfeld said people shouldn’t be listening to the “armchair quarterbacking”:

“The media portrays everything Trump does as evil, so you cannot take their assessment of his covid response seriously, especially when they said nothing at the start. From CNN to the Washington Post, they all played down the pandemic early on — comparing it to the flu and so on — and they offered no path forward. So their armchair quarterbacking needs to be dismissed. You can’t compare our plan to the responses of other countries because, remember, we did the opposite of an autocracy. 50 states got to figure it out on thir own. And yet the media still calls him autocratic. The problem here, bottom line, the media cannot handle more than one data point. So they look at cases, but they don’t look at age, death rates, population density, island versus not island, or living situations in general. So you cannot take them seriously. This is a once in a lifetime event. And I think we achieved what we set out to achieve, which was flatten the curve and try to control the death rate.”

“What you call armchair quarterbacking, a lot of people would call journalistic scrutiny,” Kurtz remarked.

“Not me,” Gutfeld said.

“When your hair is on fire for four years, no one’s listening to you,” he added at one point. “The greatest thing that Trump did was he exposed what the media’s really like, that they’re an emotional moving tantrum and when things don’t go their way, they come after you.”

