Fox’s Harris Faulkner Entertains Guest’s Claim That Protesting Parents Will Be Sent to Gitmo: ‘Could That Really Happen?’

A Fox News guest pushed the claim that the Biden administration will send parents to Guantanamo Bay for protesting school policies, and network anchor Harris Faulkner treated the idea as more than just a hyperbolic suggestion.

On Monday, The Faulkner Focus discussed the outrage on the right towards the Justice Department’s memo about combatting threats and harassment directed at school officials. Conservatives aggressively questioned Attorney General Merrick Garland about the memo before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, and Fox News has sensationalized their coverage on the matter to perpetuate the continued outrage.

When Faulkner brought Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich onto the show for his thoughts, he immediately went down the alarmist route by claiming “Joe Biden and Merrick Garland want to weaponize the Department of Justice.”

“Just because parents are exercising their First Amendment rights to speak out against Critical Race Theory, or even vaccine mandates, does not make them domestic terrorists,” Brnovitch said. “If we allow the Biden administration to continue this, God forbid, you’re gonna end up with Mom and Pop at Gitmo. Think about how outrageous that is to think about.”

Instead of taking the fear-mongering down a notch by noting that the memo is concerned with people who engage in unhinged, belligerent threats toward public officials and doctors like the country has seen in recent months, Faulkner entertained Brnovich’s Gitmo imprisonment claims.

“That is outrageous,” Faulkner said. “Could that really happen?”

“We are living in a time where we all need to make sure we are protecting our constitutional rights on every single level. From the local school board levels to the state and especially on the federal level,” Brnovitch said.

“That’s interesting,” Faulkner replied, “because you say one leads to the other. That sounds like a slippery slope, which is how you got there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

