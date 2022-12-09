Fox’s Harris Faulkner Lights Up Broadcast Networks for Lack of Twitter Files Coverage: ‘Furthering of Complicity’

Fox News host Harris Faulkner accused networks of deliberately ignoring Elon Musk’s Twitter Files during an interview with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who blasted the media for “attacking” Musk too often.

Musk’s Twitter Files have reenergized critics of the social media platform, as internal documents have shown how stories such as Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop were actively suppressed.

During her interview with McCarthy, Faulkner cited reports noting networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS have given zero coverage (as of Thursday) to Musk’s Twitter Files on their morning and evening telecasts.

“So now you have a furthering of complicity of those in the media working together with those in social media and it all just melds together,” Faulkner said.

McCarthy questioned whether the White House and others found Musk’s purchase of Twitter “so concerning” because he could release documents suggesting the social media company was working in conjunction with Democrats to ban conservative users. Actor James Woods vowed to file a lawsuit against Twitter after his name popped up in the Twitter Files, with a Hunter Biden tweet from the outspoken conservative being flagged.

“Why did they find that so concerning? Because this information would come forward?” he said. He also blasted other tech companies for remaining silent on the Twitter Files.

McCarthy vowed that if he becomes Speaker of the House in January, there will be subpoenas and investigations into allegations relating to the Twitter Files. The congressman also set the media in his sights, questioning why they spend so much time “attacking” the billionaire.

“Why does the media spend so much time attacking Elon Musk simply because he doesn’t belong to either party, he’s just putting the truth out to try to earn trust as they build back,” McCarthy said.

Watch above via Fox News

