Fox News Legal Analyst Jonathan Turley is not impressed with Trump’s impeachment trial defense attorney Mike van der Veen.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump has had a shocking twist just as it looked like it was coming to a close, as the Senate voted 55-45 to call witnesses to the trial.

This came in light of reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed to GOP colleagues that Trump effectively defended the insurrectionists during a phone call. Trump is said to have told McCarthy on that call, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”

Turley said, of the 11th-hour request, that it’s “all perfectly bizarre to have this sudden surprise witness come up literally before closing arguments,” adding, “You’re not supposed to have these types of Perry Mason moments.”

He then turned to criticize van der Veen, who elicited mocking laughter from the Senate chamber when he claimed his deposition of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris would happen in his Philadelphia office.

“His suggestion that this is done in Philadelphia was absurd,” Turley said, adding, “When I was lead counsel in impeachment, we did a great number of depositions before the Senate trial, all on Capitol Hill. That’s the tradition.”

“But he’s also allowing himself to get upset and casual,” Turley said, mocking the noticeably aggrieved van der Veen. “It’s not a good thing when you’re representing someone accused of violent incitement when you seem to have anger management issues in front of the Senate.”

Watch above via Fox News.

.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]