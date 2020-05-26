Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade was dismayed to see celebratory Memorial Day weekend footage being as ammunition against calls to reopen the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kilmeade was Tuesday’s #OneLuckyGuy on Outnumbered, where the conversation gravitated around the crowded parties that took place at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks and other areas around the country. Kilmeade has repeatedly pushed for a swifter economic restart throughout the public health crisis, but as Harris Faulkner noted the lack of social distancing over the weekend, Kilmeade lamented how such gatherings “ruins it for everyone.”

“It destroys my argument that we are reacting responsibly as a country,” Kilmeade said. “I’m saying to myself, ‘How do I go out and trumpet the responsibility of the American people to stand up for our economy when I see that?'”

Kilmeade went on to note that he visited the beaches of Long Island over the weekend and “I could’t believe how responsible people were.” While Missouri health officials and Fox’s Dr. Marc Siegel recommended self-quarantine for the Ozark revelers after their pool party, Kilmeade dismissed that idea by saying “I guarantee you no one in the Ozarks is self-quarantining.”

While he described the Ozarks crowd as “irresponsible,” Kilmeade concluded that “at the same time, telling small business people that you cannot open up your restaurant or gym because we don’t think you are responsible to do it, that is also wrong.”

“The consumers will decide whether to go to the gym where the restaurant,” he said. “That is all our decisions. Right now you’re not letting us make those decisions. That’s an example of a poor decision, but I think mostly the American people got the message. Lesson learned, for the most part, except for those examples.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

