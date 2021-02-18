Fox News’ Howard Kurtz went on a takedown against those openly celebrating the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Thus far on Thursday, much of Fox’s programming has been devoted to memorializing Limbaugh as a right-wing cultural figure after his passing from lung cancer. During a discussion about Limbaugh’s impact on America Reports, John Roberts prompted Kurtz to address the “disgusting” anti-Limbaugh vitriol he has seen on social media.

“The ghoulish glee some on the Left have displayed since Rush Limbaugh died is just reprehensible,” said Kurtz. “I never understand why some twisted people feel it’s perfectly okay to applaud when someone they fundamentally disagree with passes away. It makes them look small and mean and petty.”

Kurtz went on to say it’s “fine” for people to posthumously criticize Limbaugh for his “offensive” rhetoric throughout his career.

“We don’t have to whitewash somebody’s career, but that’s very different from celebrating their passing,” Kurtz said. This segued into Kurtz and Roberts musing about whether social media has destroyed the possibility of respectable discourse.



