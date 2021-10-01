Fox’s Lara Logan Claims Covid Vaccine is ‘Not Really a Vaccine’

“This is a very dark day for the United States of America,” Fox host Lara Logan warned at the beginning of a rant about the crisis at the southern border that ended with a wild claim that mRNA vaccines are not actually vaccines.

“When they are done, there will not be an America,” Logan said at the tail end of a rant on Hannity Thursday night against the border policy of the Biden administration.

“We don’t have sovereignty of our own bodies, we have to take a vaccine that’s not really a vaccine, it’s mRNA,” she said.

That claim came after Logan declared the current administration, with the help of George Soros, has “obliterated the sovereignty of this nation.”

“They are implementing an open border policy. They are literally implementing the ideology of the Open Society Foundations, and nobody wants to talk about that. It’s the big elephant in the room, but they have advisors from that organization who are advising the Biden administration,” she said.

“And the UNICEF and the U.N. provide the guide not to how to get to safety, but how to cross all the other countries of the world and make a beeline for this nation, because when they are done, there will not be an America,” she continued.

According to the CDC:

mRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases. To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. Not mRNA vaccines. Instead, they teach our cells how to make a protein—or even just a piece of a protein—that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies.

Watch above, via Fox News. H/t Brendan Karet.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com