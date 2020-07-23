The way Fox News medical correspondent Marc Siegel sees it, Donald Trump’s bizarre tangent about the cognitive test he took should be all the proof anyone should need on the president’s mental acuity.

Siegel appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday to break down his interview with Trump, including the weird tangent where Trump went on and on about how he aced a mental fitness test Joe Biden supposedly never could.

Here’s how that went if you need a brief reminder:

It was 30, 35 questions. The first questions are very easy. The last questions are much more difficult. Like a memory question. It’s like you’ll go ‘person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ So they say could you repeat that? I said, yeah. ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ Okay, that’s very good. If you get it in order, you get extra points. Okay, now he’s asking you other questions, other questions. And then, 10 minutes, 15-20 minutes later, they say, remember the first question, not the first but the tenth question? Give us that again. Can you do that again? And you go, ‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV.’ If you get it in order, you get extra points. They said nobody gets it in order. It’s actually not that easy, but for me it was easy.

Siegel responded to that the next day by cranking the fawning up to 11.

“In a sense, that interview was a cognitive test,” Siegel said. “He is extremely sharp on every second. And he did a test on TV where he basically, you know, went through how great his memory is. And what he said was even all of the major leaders of the world, Ainsley. He talked about Putin, he talked about Chairman Xi. Whatever you think of them, they are extremely sharp, and we need a leader that has that level of awareness and sharpness.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

