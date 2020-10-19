Fox’s Marc Thiessen Pans Trump For ‘Yelling’ About Hunter Biden: Voters ‘Don’t Care About This’

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen criticized President Donald Trump on Monday for “yelling” at reporters about the alleged corruption of his opponents, arguing that message is the wrong one in the final stretch of the 2020 campaign.

People are “tired of the chaos,” Thiessen said on Fox News Monday.

Thiessen — a reliable Trump defender on Fox News and in the pages of the Washington Post, where he serves as a columnist — first criticized social media platforms for cracking down on recent reports about files allegedly found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, before arguing that is still not a winning message for Republicans.

“This election is not going to turn on Hunter Biden,” he said. “This is not the closing argument that Donald Trump wants to be make in his last two weeks. This is not what he should be talking about.”

Voters “don’t care about Hunter Biden,” he said. “They don’t care about this. They care about the economy and they care about not having four more years of chaos.”

Thiessen then brought up an exchange Trump had on Monday in which he called a reporter “a criminal” for not covering the Hunter Biden story.

“You just showed a clip of yelling at that reporter saying ‘He’s a criminal, and you’re a criminal.’ And I watched that clip and I said, ‘Oh my gosh if he does that during the debate on Thursday, that’s going to be a disaster.'”

The commentator said Trump’s aggressive performance at the first debate was met with poor reviews, and will not win over voters beyond the president’s base.

Those voters, Thiessen said, are “tired of the chaos” and “don’t like Twitter Trump.”

“Pointing at Joe Biden and yelling ‘You’re a criminal, and we’re going to arrest you,’ is not going to win those people over, it’s going to push them away.”

